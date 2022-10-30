Bollywood star kids shine at Orhan Awatramani’s Halloween party

Bollywood star kids shine at Organ Awatramani’s Halloween party

Bollywood star kids Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor were spotted at activist Orhan Awatramani's Halloween party, as per Pinkvilla.





Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan sported an entirely black outfit with Kohl-ed eyes to match the party theme.

While Roohi actor Janhvi Kapoor showcases her beauty in a black bodycon dress and black heels while donning a dark maroon lipstick shade to keep with Halloween.

Birthday girl Ananya Panday goes for Kareena Kapoor Khan's inspired look from Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham as Pooh. She tucked in a beige skirt and an asymmetrical pink crop top.

Shanaya Kapoor opts for a cute outfit by dressing in a white dress, sneakers, a cute tiara, and white satin gloves.

Actor Sara Ali Khan chose a black latex skirt and embellished crop top to fire up the party., along with tucked-in black-heeled boots.



