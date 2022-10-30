Sania Mirza shares adorable throwback pics of son Izhaan on his birthday

Sania Mirza posts throwback picture of her son on his birthday. — Instagram/mirzasaniar

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza took to her Instagram account on Sunday and uploaded some adorable throwback pictures of her son, Izhaan Mirza-Malik, on his birthday.

In the caption of the post, which comprised three snapshots, Sania wrote: "I am so many things in this life but my favourite one is to be your mumma. It was the best day of my life the day you were born, and you even smiled. You are growing into the kindest and most precious young boy and I couldn’t be prouder to be your mumma. You made me better and taught me the selfless and unconditional love I never knew. I love you my sweetest boy and no matter how old you become you will remain my baby forever.

Within a few hours of going live, the snapshots racked up more than 148,000 likes. That's not all but Sania's fans and followers also took to the comments section and left more than 600 messages for the athlete and her son.

"I love this boy so much. He even smiled when he was just born. Happy Birthday Izzy from Lizzy and from all of u," wrote Russian professional tennis player Elena Vesnina.

"Masha Allah, a very happy birthday to Izhaan lots of love and prayers," another user wrote.

"Many many happy returns of the day," a third commentator chimed in.