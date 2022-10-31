BLACKPINK cancels music show promotions: Here's why

K-pop girl band BLACKPINK has announced to halt all their scheduled activities on Sunday.

On October 31, Allkpop reported that BLACKPINK agency YG Entertainment confirmed that BLACKPINK postponed all their promotion activities and content release for the time being.

However, this postponement takes in light of the Itaewon crowd surge incident that occurred on October 29, which claimed the lives of over 151 people and injured over 300 others. For this national tragedy, a national mourning has also been announced.

In an official statement label YG Entertainment said, "We have decided to temporarily postpone the promotion schedule and content release dated for our artist."

The agency further stated that "YG Entertainment would also like to sent our deepest condolences to the victims, families, and those affected by this tragic incident."