WATCH: 'Paranoid' Virat Kohli 'not okay' with breach of privacy in his hotel room

India cricketer Virat Kohli reported a breach of privacy in his hotel room in Perth where the Men in Blue played their Super 12s match against South Africa on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, Kohli posted a video in which an unidentified person could be seen filming the player's room.

The video was captioned "King Kohli's hotel room" as the person in the video allowed users and fans to have a look inside the entire room.

"I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy," wrote Kohli.

"If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment," he added.

Australian cricketer David Warner commented: "This is ridiculous, totally unacceptable."

“This is really very unprofessional whom so ever did it, I'm assuming it must be the hotel staff only, else if its some other fans its a total disaster from the hotel management… WHERE IS THE SECURITY AND PRIVACY OF THE GUEST… this is very alarming," wrote the player's brother.

Kohli's wife and actress Anushka Sharma reacted to the video and said: "Have experienced a few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being."