Parineeti Chopra parts ways with 'Yash Raj Films'

Parineeti Chopra will be next seen in 'Uuncha'i opposite Amitabh Bachchan

Parineeti Chopra has cordially moved out from the Yash Raj Films (YRF) and its talent management agency.

Chopra marked her acting debut in Bollywood through YRF backed film Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl directed by Maneesh Sharma. They have also teamed up for numerous other renowned projects namely; Shuddh Desi Romance and Ishaqzaade.

But now the actress has decided to leave YRF and its talent management wing. The sources revealed: “Parineeti and YRF go back a long way, and the production house is like a home for her. So, there is no animosity involved here. She wanted to explore other avenues, and is moving to another talent management agency.”

Parineeti, before joining the film industry as an actress, has been a part of the marketing and public relations division of the Yash Raj Films.

She also won a Filmfare Award in the category of Best Female Debut for Ladies vs Ricky Bahl.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra will be next seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s directorial film Uunchai along with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. The film is slated to release on November 11, 2022, reports PinkVilla.