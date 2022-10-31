 
Showbiz
Monday Oct 31 2022
Anushka Sharma's strong reaction to Virat Kohli's hotel room leaked video

Monday Oct 31, 2022

Anushka Sharma has recently lashed out at a fan who gave a sneak peek of her husband and Indian Cricket Team captain, Virat Kohli's hotel room and his belongings on social media. 

The actress expressed her fury as she called it an “absolute disgrace”.

On Monday morning, Anushka’s husband Virat posted the video on his Instagram, saying, “I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy.”

“If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment,” wrote the cricketer.

Reacting to this clip, the Sultan star also slammed the “paranoid fan, stating, “Have experienced few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing.”

Re-sharing Virat’s video on her IG story, she further wrote, “An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho! Toh deal karna padega (you need to deal as you are a celebrity) should know that you are also part of the problem.”

“Exercising some self-control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?” she added.

Meanwhile, Bollywood stars including Arjun Kapoor, Parineeta Chopra and Varun Dhawan also expressed their annoyance in the comment section.

