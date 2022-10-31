ICC responds after Virat Kohli fumes at 'invasion of privacy'

A screenshot of Indian batter Virat Kohli's Instagram reel (left) and Indian batter Virat Kohli. — Instagram/AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said Monday it was disappointed after a stranger appeared to have filmed inside Indian batter Virat Kohli's hotel room in Perth.

The superstar India cricketer had earlier said he was "paranoid about his privacy" and slammed the actions of the invader.

"The ICC is incredibly disappointed by the gross invasion of privacy suffered by a member of the Indian travelling party at the Crown Perth, during their team's pre-event preparation ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022," ICC said in a statement.

"We continue to work with event hotels and security providers to ensure that this remains an isolated incident and player privacy is fully respected at all times."

The hotel, in response to the incident, said it had launched an investigation and a contractor had been "stood down".

A Crown Resorts spokesperson, speaking to AFP, said: "We are aware of an incident involving a contractor and the privacy of a guest at Crown Perth."

"We unreservedly apologise to the guest involved and will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure this remains an isolated incident.

"We have zero tolerance for this behaviour, and it falls well below the standards we set for our team members and contractors.

"Crown took immediate steps to rectify the issue, including launching an investigation, standing down the individuals involved.

"The original video was also swiftly removed from the social media platform.

"We are also cooperating with the Indian Cricket team and the International Cricket Council to convey our apologies and will continue to work with them as we progress our investigation."

Kohli has been in blazing form with two match-winning unbeaten half-centuries at the tournament but fell for 12 in his team´s loss to South Africa in Perth on Sunday.