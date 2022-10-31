Janhvi Kapoor says filming 'Mili' affected her mental health

Janhvi Kapoor talked about her upcoming film Mili in a recent interview and shared that filming for Mili affected her mental health negatively and gave her nightmares, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Janhvi Kapoor shared about her upcoming film affecting her mental health and revealed that she fell ill while shooting for Mili and was on severe painkillers.

Janhvi said, "I remember it (film) taking a genuine toll on my mental health because I would come back home after wrapping up the shoot and I would go to sleep and dream that I was still in the freezer. I fell ill and I was on severe painkillers for two-three days and even the director was unwell."

She further added, "If you spend 15 hours of your day in a freezer in a closed environment crying for the majority of the day, sometimes with a rat that keeps nibbling your fingers, it is not glamorous for sure."

Mili is a survival thriller and stars Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal in the lead roles. The film is to release in theatres on November 4.