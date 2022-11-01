After Twitter, is Elon Musk now eyeing TikTok?

Elon Musk looks at his mobile phone in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. January 19, 2020.— Reuters

A few days before acquiring the microblogging platform Twitter, billionaire Elon Musk ran a poll asking his followers whether he should "bring back Vine", an extremely popular short-video application that was founded in 2012 and acquired by Twitter the same year.

Vine probably inspired TikTok videos and eventually Instagram reels we are addicted to today.

Shockingly, nearly 70% of Musk's followers said they wanted Vine back.

Reportedly, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has instructed engineers at Twitter to work on bringing back the platform. Axios reported that Vine could make a comeback by the end of the year.



Since Vine's shutdown in 2016, its code base has not been changed or updated. The engineers have been told to look into the app's code.

Axios also reported that Musk had been discussing bringing back Vine months before he completed the $44bn deal.

According to a Bloomberg report, many employees have volunteered to work on the project in hopes that joining Musk in his passions could help them keep their now-fragile jobs.

Interestingly, Musk also asked his followers what would make Vine better than TikTok. This has made many questions if the billionaire is now eyeing TikTok.

Some said Musk competing with TikTok would be hilarious.

"You’ve lost about $8 billion since you bought Twitter and it’s been about a day," a user reminded the entrepreneur.



