PTI's preparation targets complete: Asad Umar

PTI's leader Asad Umar addresses media persons during press conference in Lahore on September 14, 2022. — PPI/File

FAISALABAD: As the PTI's long march moves ahead in Punjab, the party's secretary-general Asad Umar Tuesday said that the preparation targets have been completed across Pakistan.

Speaking to journalists in Faisalabad, the former federal minister said that the government is "extremely afraid" and is not conducting elections in fear of losing to PTI.

"The government is extremely afraid. Not afraid of anyone else but its own nation," he said, adding that if the government believes in democracy, it should conduct elections.



"They know that the Pakistan Democratic Movement will end if elections take place," he said during the presser.

Criticising Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah for holding pressers on a regular basis, the PTI leader said: "How many press conferences do they organise after employing police from all the provinces? Rana Sanaullah has been pompous, but he has proven to be an unsuccessful interior minister."

The former minister questioned the government's criticism of PTI Chairman Imran Khan's opinion on the army chief's appointment and said: "If Khan has nothing to do with the army chief's appointment, then what does an absconder sitting abroad have to do with it."

The PTI leader challenged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to be brave enough to stand amid the masses.

"He cannot stand with the public even for a minute. Shehbaz should think where he will go once the government ends," Umar said denouncing the premier for not being representative of the nation.