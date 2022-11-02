 
India's Suryakumar Yadav dethrones Mohammad Rizwan as top T20I batter

Pakistans Mohammad Rizwan (l), Indias Suryakumar Yadav (r).— Twitter, AFP
Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav has become the top batter in T20I cricket by replacing Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, the latest rankings updated by the International Cricket Council (ICC) revealed.

With his remarkable performance and back-to-back fifties in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup against South Africa and the Netherlands, he has toppled Rizwan to take the throne.

In this year's T20Is, the 32-year-old star has achieved a total of eight half-centuries and one impressive century.

Rizwan now holds the second position followed by New Zealand's Devon Conway, Pakistan's Babar Azam, and South Africa's Aiden Markam.

South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw and New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips have also made moves inside the top 10.

Rossouw, who scored a magnificent century against Bangladesh in Sydney, has jumped 17 places to eighth overall in the rankings.

Meanwhile, Phillips, who made 104 against Sri Lanka, rises five places to seventh on the latest list for batters.

In the list for T20I bowlers, Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga is close to claiming the top ranking from fellow spinner Rashid Khan.

Hasaranga, who has bagged the most wickets for any bowler at this year’s T20 World Cup so far (13), has moved up four spots to second overall.

Rashid remains on top of the rankings list with a total of 700 rating points, but Hasaranga (697), Tabraiz Shamsi (694) and Josh Hazlewood (692) are not far behind.

In the latest rankings for T20I all-rounders, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan is still at the top but he is closely followed by Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi in second place with a gap of only 11 rating points.  

