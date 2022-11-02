 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 02 2022
By
Web Desk

‘The Crown’ poised to be top Netflix show as fans demand ‘sensationalist stories’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 02, 2022

file footage

Netflix’s hit royal show The Crown could become the streaming platform’s biggest hit of the year, as per a royal expert.

Writing for The Sun, expert Jane Moore explained why she thinks The Crown, despite online backlash for allegedly ‘dramatizing’ royal tragedies, could become Netflix’s biggest hit of the year, saying that the public seems to enjoy sensationalist shows/films based on real-life events.

Moore wrote, “Mark my words. Despite the widespread criticism and the online message boards flooded with virtue signallers saying how disgusted they are by The Crown’s exploitation of Princess Diana, her marriage breakdown and subsequent death, the majority of them will still watch and it will be “trending” within hours of series five being released next week.”

She went on to categorically state, “Consequently, it will likely become one of the highest-rated TV shows on the platform this year.”

Moore went on to explain with examples, writing, “In the UK right now, the highest-rated show is The Watcher, a drama based on a real-life instance of a couple hounded out of their home by an evil letter writer who even targeted their children.”

“In second place, after several weeks in the top ten, is Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, about the real-life serial killer who murdered and dismembered 17 men and boys,” she added.

Moore than concluded, “So, there it is, in full Technicolor, that British subscribers to Netflix favour real-life stories of a sensationalist nature.” 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle to interview Prince Harry to promote ‘Spare’?

Meghan Markle to interview Prince Harry to promote ‘Spare’?
King Charles travels with ‘custom-made toilet seat’ and ‘childhood teddy bear’

King Charles travels with ‘custom-made toilet seat’ and ‘childhood teddy bear’

Khloe Kardashian ‘put her anger’ aside to invite Tristan Thompson to Halloween bash

Khloe Kardashian ‘put her anger’ aside to invite Tristan Thompson to Halloween bash
Eminem's 'fame' was 'controlling his life', recalls director Anthony Mandler

Eminem's 'fame' was 'controlling his life', recalls director Anthony Mandler
Julie Powell of ‘Julie and Julia’ fame passes away

Julie Powell of ‘Julie and Julia’ fame passes away
Meghan, Harry signed ‘arranged deal’ with Netflix?

Meghan, Harry signed ‘arranged deal’ with Netflix?
Queen Elizabeth’s cousin signs up for reality TV stint?

Queen Elizabeth’s cousin signs up for reality TV stint?
6 upcoming documentaries on Netflix that will blow your mind

6 upcoming documentaries on Netflix that will blow your mind
Director Tim Burton on ‘Wednesday’: ‘I felt it was written for me’

Director Tim Burton on ‘Wednesday’: ‘I felt it was written for me’
Princess Diana advocates 'will still watch' The Crown death scene: Expert

Princess Diana advocates 'will still watch' The Crown death scene: Expert
Prince William receives a thumbs up from fans who think he’ll ‘be great king’

Prince William receives a thumbs up from fans who think he’ll ‘be great king’

Justin Bieber, wife Hailey welcomes new member to their family

Justin Bieber, wife Hailey welcomes new member to their family