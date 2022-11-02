‘The Crown’ poised to be top Netflix show as fans demand ‘sensationalist stories’

file footage

Netflix’s hit royal show The Crown could become the streaming platform’s biggest hit of the year, as per a royal expert.



Writing for The Sun, expert Jane Moore explained why she thinks The Crown, despite online backlash for allegedly ‘dramatizing’ royal tragedies, could become Netflix’s biggest hit of the year, saying that the public seems to enjoy sensationalist shows/films based on real-life events.

Moore wrote, “Mark my words. Despite the widespread criticism and the online message boards flooded with virtue signallers saying how disgusted they are by The Crown’s exploitation of Princess Diana, her marriage breakdown and subsequent death, the majority of them will still watch and it will be “trending” within hours of series five being released next week.”

She went on to categorically state, “Consequently, it will likely become one of the highest-rated TV shows on the platform this year.”

Moore went on to explain with examples, writing, “In the UK right now, the highest-rated show is The Watcher, a drama based on a real-life instance of a couple hounded out of their home by an evil letter writer who even targeted their children.”

“In second place, after several weeks in the top ten, is Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, about the real-life serial killer who murdered and dismembered 17 men and boys,” she added.

Moore than concluded, “So, there it is, in full Technicolor, that British subscribers to Netflix favour real-life stories of a sensationalist nature.”