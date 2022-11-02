Shah Rukh Khan turns 57: A tribute to the 'King of Bollywood'

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in 'Dunki' and 'Jawan'

Shah Rukh Khan, also known as the King of Bollywood, celebrates his 57th birthday today (November 2).

Khan has been the promising artists since the beginning of his career and to date, he is termed as the finest actors of the Bollywood film industry. He has contributed largely in the Hindi cinemas giving the industry some top notch films like Kuch Kuch Hota hai, Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Ghum, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and more after a series of flop films.

Let’s take a look at some of his blockbuster films:

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

Aditya Chopra’s directorial film DDLJ became SRK’s one of the finest films after his three consecutive flops; Deewana 1994, Guddu 1994 and Oh Darling! Yeh Hai India 1995. DDLJ featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles.





Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starring SRK, Kajol and Rani Mukerji became a massive hit. It is romantic-comedy film directed by Karan Johar. The film released soon after SRK delivered two flop films Yes Boss and Dil Toh Pagal Hai.





Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum (2001)

In 2001, Khan’s two films got released at the beginning of the year; One 2 Ka 4 and Asoka. Both the films failed terribly at the box office. But the year ended on a good note with the release of K3G, which turned out to be a massive hit. The film starred SRK, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles.





Don 2 (2011)

Even though in 2011, Shah Rukh kept himself alive on the big screen by making small guest appearances in films Always Kabhi Kabhi and Love Breakups Zindagi, but those appearances did not really attracted the audiences to the cinemas. Later on, Don 2 released in theatres which thrilled the audience all over the globe. The film is directed by Farhan Akhtar and is known to be one of the outstanding film of SRK.

According to IndiaToday, Shah Rukh Khan also made special appearances recently in many films like: Laal Singh Chaddha, Brahmastra, and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. His last films; Zero and Jab Harry Met Sejal disappointed fans but they are still hopeful that his upcoming starrer Pathaan will be a super hit.