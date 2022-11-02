 
Wednesday Nov 02 2022
Anupam Kher shares how he helped a mother-son duo during heavy downpour in Mumbai

Wednesday Nov 02, 2022

Anupam Kher shares how he helped a mother-son duo during heavy downpour in Mumbai
Anupam Kher shares how he helped a mother-son duo during heavy downpour in Mumbai

Anupam Kher shared a story of how he helped a mother-son duo during heavy rains in Mumbai and instilled hope in the young boy, as reported by IndiaToday.

Anupam Kher went down memory lane and recalled an incident from Mumbai rains years ago. He said, "Many years ago, I was going to Bengaluru. I was the Chief Guest at an event of a charity organization named Hope Foundation. A young boy, who started that NGO, came to the airport to pick me up. And I asked him why you had named your charity foundation Hope. The boy said, 'Sir, is it okay if I tell you at the event in the evening?' I said okay."

He further added, "He said, 'About 10 years ago, I was going to Bengaluru for a job and it was pouring like nobody's business. We were stuck since it was raining early in the morning. We were on the Vile Parle Bridge and no vehicle was stopping. Suddenly, a car came and a gentleman came out of the car. The gentleman dropped us at the airport and even said if you are both running late, I can drop you back. I want to tell you, Mr Kher, that person was you'."

Anupam Kher also announced that he is coming with a new chat show Manzilen Aur Bhi Hain which will be based on optimism.

