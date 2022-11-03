 
Thursday Nov 03 2022
SDSports desk

Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss against South Africa

SDSports desk

Thursday Nov 03, 2022

Pakistan captain Babar Azam at the Sydney Cricket Ground. — Twitter
SYDNEY: Pakistan opted to bat first after winning the toss in their crucial T20 World Cup 2022 match against South Africa on Thursday.

Mohammad Haris has replaced injured Fakhar Zaman in the Pakistan lineup, meanwhile David Miller has been ruled out of this match for South Africa with back spasms. The left-hander is replaced by Heinrich Klaasen.

Pakistan are placed fifth in Group 2 with just two points from three games.

To stay in alive, the first and foremost task for Pakistan is to win against South Africa and then beat Bangladesh on Sunday. Then hope that Zimbabwe or the Netherlands register an upset win against their opponents, India or South Africa, respectively.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.

South Africa: 1 Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

