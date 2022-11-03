 
pakistan
Thursday Nov 03 2022
By
Web Desk

PM Shehbaz condemns attack on Imran Khan in 'strongest words'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 03, 2022

Following the assassination attempt on PTI Chairman Imran Khan Thursday, November 3, 2022, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns the incident and says, violence should have no place in our countrys politics. — AFP/ File
Following the assassination attempt on PTI Chairman Imran Khan Thursday, November 3, 2022, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns the incident and says, "violence should have no place in our country's politics." — AFP/ File

  • PM Shehbaz says "I have directed interior minister for an immediate report on the incident".
  • He condemns incident and says "violence should have no place in our country's politics." 
  • Says he prays for recovery and health of PTI chairman & other injured people.

Following the assassination attempt on PTI Chairman Imran Khan, which left him with a bullet injury to his right leg, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the incident in "strongest words."

Taking to his Twitter account, the premier stated: "I condemn the incident of firing on PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the strongest words. I have directed Interior Minister for an immediate report on the incident. I pray for the recovery and health of PTI chairman & other injured people."

He further said that the federal government will extend all support necessary to the Punjab government in terms of security and investigation. 

"Violence should have no place in our country's politics," the premier wrote. 

At about 4:25pm Thursday, chaotic scenes broke out near the PTI's reception camp at Allahwala Chowk in Gujranwala after gunshots were fired at Khan.

He sustained bullet injuries on his leg and according to the police, the suspect who opened fire on Khan's container has been arrested.

Several other people, including PTI leader Faisal Javed, also sustained injuries, while Gujranwala DHQ Hospital sources say that one person has lost his life. They added that the condition of others who got injured in stable condition and received treatment. 

President Arif Alvi condemns 'murderous attack' on Imran Khan

The President of Pakistan Arif Alvi also condemned the "murderous attack" on Khan and said that the incident is not only alarming but it is also cowardly.

"Strongly condemn heinous assassination attempt on ex-PM of Pakistan, the brave @ImranKhanPTI. I have sought immediate reports from authorities. I pray for his speedy recovery & of all those injured. My condolences to family of deceased political worker who died during the incident," the president tweeted.

He confirmed that a bullet hit his leg but added that he was safe. 

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also took to his Twitter handle to condemn the incident. 

"Praying for his swift recovery," he wrote on Twitter.

'Rana Sana threatened to murder Khan' Shireen Mazari

In response to the incident, PTI's Senior Vice President Shireen Mazari blamed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and said that he was the one to issue threats to the PTI chairman. 

"Rana Sana threatened to murder IK & today we saw him attempt that. He should be arrested on attempted murder as his public statement bear witness to same."

"The string pullers, the Establishment will also be held responsible by the nation for this murderous attack on Imran Khan," Mazari tweeted.

More From Pakistan:

CTD arrests suspected terrorist, foils attack on Hyderabad-based Chinese dentist

CTD arrests suspected terrorist, foils attack on Hyderabad-based Chinese dentist
Islamabad court gives final warning to PTI leader Shahbaz Gill to appear in court

Islamabad court gives final warning to PTI leader Shahbaz Gill to appear in court
Penthouse where Arshad Sharif stayed in Nairobi owned by Waqar Ahmed, Khurram Ahmed

Penthouse where Arshad Sharif stayed in Nairobi owned by Waqar Ahmed, Khurram Ahmed
IHC seeks assurance from PTI on maintaining peace during jalsa

IHC seeks assurance from PTI on maintaining peace during jalsa
LHC reserves verdict on maintainability of plea seeking removal of Imran Khan as PTI chair

LHC reserves verdict on maintainability of plea seeking removal of Imran Khan as PTI chair
Arshad Sharif's mother asks CJP to form high powered judicial commission to probe son's killing

Arshad Sharif's mother asks CJP to form high powered judicial commission to probe son's killing
PM Shehbaz reaches Pakistan after two-day China visit

PM Shehbaz reaches Pakistan after two-day China visit
PTI's march is Furlong March, says Khurram Dastgir

PTI's march is Furlong March, says Khurram Dastgir
UK MP questions Imran Khan's conduct toward army

UK MP questions Imran Khan's conduct toward army
LHC issues verdict in Murree tragedy case

LHC issues verdict in Murree tragedy case
Will send Imran Khan to Machh Jail after arresting him: Rana Sanaullah

Will send Imran Khan to Machh Jail after arresting him: Rana Sanaullah
Journalists raise concerns for safety of colleagues amid growing threats

Journalists raise concerns for safety of colleagues amid growing threats