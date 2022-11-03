 
pakistan
Thursday Nov 03 2022
By
Awais Yousafzai

Azam Swati's bail: Govt asked to satisfy IHC on ‘jurisdiction of trial court’

By
Awais Yousafzai

Thursday Nov 03, 2022

PTI leader Azam Swati addressing a press conference in Islamabad, on November 1, 2022. — Twitter/PTI
PTI leader Azam Swati addressing a press conference in Islamabad, on November 1, 2022. — Twitter/PTI
  • IHC asks petitioner (Centre) to satisfy court on jurisdiction of trial court in Azam Swati's case.  
  • Special courts can only deal with cases lodged under the provisions of the PECA, argues Advocate Raja Rizwan Abbasi. 
  • "Special Judge central exceeded his powers in Swati's case," says the lawyer.  

ISLAMABAD: In connection with the Centre's plea seeking the cancellation of PTI leader Azam Swati's bail in the case of the controversial tweet, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday asked it to satisfy the court on the jurisdiction of the trial court.

IHC’s Justice Aamer Farooq heard the Centre’s petition challenging the trial court’s verdict granting bail to Swati in the case of the controversial tweet.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Raja Rizwan Abbasi, the counsel of the federal government, argued that the special courts can only deal with cases lodged under the provisions of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

"Special Judge central exceeded his powers in Swati's case", he added.

The court, however, sought more assistance from the petitioner over the point related to the “trial court’s jurisdiction” and adjourned the hearing for one week.

Govt files plea in IHC seeking bail cancellation

A day earlier, the ruling coalition moved the IHC seeking the cancellation of Swati's bail in the case.

The federal government filed the plea in the IHC through Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Technical Officer Anees-ur-Rehman.

In its plea, the government mentioned that Special Judge Central Raja Asif Mehmood had exceeded his authority and granted bail to Swati.

The judge had granted bail to the senior PTI leader last month against surety bonds worth Rs1 million, more than a week after the anti-corruption watchdog had arrested him.

Senator Swati was taken into custody by the FIA's Cybercrime Wing (CCW) from his home in Islamabad on October 13 after registering a case against him over his controversial tweets.

"The court was competent only to the extent of PECA 2016 and not other sections of PPC but, while exercising powers on all sections, the court travelled beyond jurisdiction. Hence, the impugned order is illegal," the plea said.

"That learned judge has ignored the above-said provision and passed an order in a slipshod manner and in fact tried to escape the above-said provision of law, hence, the order is not sustainable and without jurisdiction."

In light of the arguments, the government requested the IHC to accept the petition at the earliest and the bail granted under Sections 109 (punishment of abetment if the Act abetted committed In consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 131 (Abetting mutiny, or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty), 500 (punishment for defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) be revoked.

More From Pakistan:

Long march: IHC orders PTI to submit schedule, signed affidavit

Long march: IHC orders PTI to submit schedule, signed affidavit
Imran Khan suspects PM Shehbaz, Sanaullah, senior army officer behind attack: Asad Umar

Imran Khan suspects PM Shehbaz, Sanaullah, senior army officer behind attack: Asad Umar
Shooter says 'tried to kill Imran Khan because he misled masses'

Shooter says 'tried to kill Imran Khan because he misled masses'
Pakistan Army decries attack on Imran Khan

Pakistan Army decries attack on Imran Khan

Celebrities, athletes condemn attack on Imran Khan; wish for speedy recovery

Celebrities, athletes condemn attack on Imran Khan; wish for speedy recovery
Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari, and other leaders condemn attack on Imran Khan

Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari, and other leaders condemn attack on Imran Khan
Nairobi businessman says Karachi Kings CEO asked him to invite Arshad Sharif to Kenya

Nairobi businessman says Karachi Kings CEO asked him to invite Arshad Sharif to Kenya
CTD arrests suspected terrorist, foils attack on Hyderabad-based Chinese dentist

CTD arrests suspected terrorist, foils attack on Hyderabad-based Chinese dentist
Islamabad court gives final warning to PTI leader Shahbaz Gill to appear in court

Islamabad court gives final warning to PTI leader Shahbaz Gill to appear in court
Penthouse where Arshad Sharif stayed in Nairobi owned by Waqar Ahmed, Khurram Ahmed

Penthouse where Arshad Sharif stayed in Nairobi owned by Waqar Ahmed, Khurram Ahmed
IHC seeks assurance from PTI on maintaining peace during jalsa

IHC seeks assurance from PTI on maintaining peace during jalsa
LHC reserves verdict on maintainability of plea seeking removal of Imran Khan as PTI chair

LHC reserves verdict on maintainability of plea seeking removal of Imran Khan as PTI chair