Thursday Nov 03 2022
Vicky Kaushal shares a cute video with mother on her birthday

Thursday Nov 03, 2022

Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to share a video with his mother Veena Kaushal to wish her a birthday on November 3, as reported by IndiaToday.

Vicky shared a video on Instagram of him getting a head massage from his mother. In the caption, he wrote, "Happy Birthday Maa. Aapki maar aur maalish dono mein sukoon hai! Love you (sic).”

Vicky's wife Katrina Kaif also reacted to his birthday wish for his mother. Taking to the comment section, she replied with a red heart emoji.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married to each other in December 2021 after dating for some time. They will complete one year of their marriage in December this year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal is currently shooting for Sam Bahadur while he also has another project lined up; he will be featured in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Bhumi Pednekar. He was last seen in the period drama film Sardar Udham.

