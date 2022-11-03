 
Showbiz
Thursday Nov 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Anupam Kher says he is the only actor to give INR 480 crore films

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 03, 2022

Anupam Kher says he is the only actor to give INR 480 crore films
Anupam Kher says he is the only actor to give INR 480 crore films

Anupam Kher talked about the success of his recent films The Kashmir files and Karthikeya 2 in a recent interview and said that he is the only actor to give INR 480 crore films, as reported by Indiatoday.

Anupam Kher talked about the successful year he has had in the industry. He shared that he has already had two blockbuster films and is awaiting another release Uunchai which is very satisfying.

Anupam told IndiaToday, "The success of The Kashmir Files, for me, did not matter in terms of the money it made. For me, it was important that the story of Kashmiri Pandits finally reached the world after 32 years."

He further added, "From that point of view, another film that I did, Karthikeya 2, was also a super-hit. If I have to count (the figures) of both films, I am the only actor who has given Rs 480 crore films and Uunchai is yet to happen. From that point of view, it is a great satisfaction."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam Kher announced that he is coming with a new chat show Manzilen Aur Bhi Hain which will be based on optimism.

More From Showbiz:

Sonam Kapoor calls husband Anand Ahuja 'angel husband' in appreciation post.

Sonam Kapoor calls husband Anand Ahuja 'angel husband' in appreciation post.
Vicky Kaushal shares a cute video with mother on her birthday

Vicky Kaushal shares a cute video with mother on her birthday

Shah Rukh Khan asks fans to pray for Pathaan's sequel

Shah Rukh Khan asks fans to pray for Pathaan's sequel
Sonakshi Sinha talks about her body transformation for 'Double XL'

Sonakshi Sinha talks about her body transformation for 'Double XL'
Sonam Kapoor writes an appreciation post for husband Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor writes an appreciation post for husband Anand Ahuja
Wonder Women trailer: Celebration of courage and sisterhood

Wonder Women trailer: Celebration of courage and sisterhood

Saba Azad shares glimpse of her birthday celebration with Hrithik Roshan

Saba Azad shares glimpse of her birthday celebration with Hrithik Roshan
Arjun Kapoor calls Shanaya Kapoor 'future of the Kapoor khandaan' on her 23rd birthday

Arjun Kapoor calls Shanaya Kapoor 'future of the Kapoor khandaan' on her 23rd birthday
Shah Rukh Khan's favourite dish is Tandoori Chicken, says personal trainer Prashant

Shah Rukh Khan's favourite dish is Tandoori Chicken, says personal trainer Prashant
Anupam Kher shares how he helped a mother-son duo during heavy downpour in Mumbai

Anupam Kher shares how he helped a mother-son duo during heavy downpour in Mumbai
Akshay Kumar calls playing Chhatrapati Shivaji 'big responsibility'

Akshay Kumar calls playing Chhatrapati Shivaji 'big responsibility'
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani looking for wedding venues in Chandigarh

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani looking for wedding venues in Chandigarh