Anupam Kher says he is the only actor to give INR 480 crore films

Anupam Kher talked about the success of his recent films The Kashmir files and Karthikeya 2 in a recent interview and said that he is the only actor to give INR 480 crore films, as reported by Indiatoday.

Anupam Kher talked about the successful year he has had in the industry. He shared that he has already had two blockbuster films and is awaiting another release Uunchai which is very satisfying.

Anupam told IndiaToday, "The success of The Kashmir Files, for me, did not matter in terms of the money it made. For me, it was important that the story of Kashmiri Pandits finally reached the world after 32 years."

He further added, "From that point of view, another film that I did, Karthikeya 2, was also a super-hit. If I have to count (the figures) of both films, I am the only actor who has given Rs 480 crore films and Uunchai is yet to happen. From that point of view, it is a great satisfaction."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam Kher announced that he is coming with a new chat show Manzilen Aur Bhi Hain which will be based on optimism.