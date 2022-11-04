 
entertainment
Friday Nov 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian ignores Kanye West at public events: ‘She feels helpless’

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 04, 2022

File Footage

Kim Kardashian has been getting a lot of heat from parents at her son’s school regarding Kanye West following his recent altercation amid ongoing controversy.

The rapper, who now goes by Ye, was spotted storming out of his son Saint’s soccer game in Los Angeles after a heated argument with a parent of another student, TMZ reported.

Following this, West’s former wife and reality TV star is being asked by parents to stop him from “attending their kid’s games with the volatile hate that he has been spewing.”

An insider told Hollywood Life, “Many of the families and kids are Jewish and they feel personally attacked by Kanye, which is most likely what caused the altercation at Saint’s soccer game.”

“Kim feels helpless because she does not have any control over Kanye,” the source added. “Kim really cannot tell Kanye to do anything because that will make him do the opposite.”

“Kim feels like she has been watching Kanye sink his ship from the safety of her shore,” the source shared. “Her best approach at all public events is to ignore him.”

However, the insider noted that the “other parents are not having the easiest time doing this.”

More From Entertainment:

Australia will not become a republic during King Charles reign, former MP claims

Australia will not become a republic during King Charles reign, former MP claims
Selena Gomez mother was scared for her daughter’s life after 2016 mental breakdown

Selena Gomez mother was scared for her daughter’s life after 2016 mental breakdown
Mariah Carey breaks silence on advice she’d give 12-year-old self

Mariah Carey breaks silence on advice she’d give 12-year-old self
King Charles, Queen Elizabeth struck major royal deal before her death

King Charles, Queen Elizabeth struck major royal deal before her death
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘massive reservations’ over ‘Spare’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘massive reservations’ over ‘Spare’
Meghan Markle planning return to ‘passion project’ she gave up for royal life

Meghan Markle planning return to ‘passion project’ she gave up for royal life
New survey shows Brits still love Prince Harry

New survey shows Brits still love Prince Harry
‘House of the Dragon’ becomes most-watched series in network’s history

‘House of the Dragon’ becomes most-watched series in network’s history
John Legend talks relationship with Kanye West after anti-semitic attacks

John Legend talks relationship with Kanye West after anti-semitic attacks
Kate Middleton simply overlooks a well-wisher’s attempt to break royal protocol

Kate Middleton simply overlooks a well-wisher’s attempt to break royal protocol

Jennifer Aniston fearful Matthew Perry will spill secrets about Brad Pitt split during book tour

Jennifer Aniston fearful Matthew Perry will spill secrets about Brad Pitt split during book tour
Kanye West reveals on Twitter he was ‘mentally misdiagnosed’

Kanye West reveals on Twitter he was ‘mentally misdiagnosed’