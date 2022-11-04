Rana Sanaullah claims Imran Khan didn't receive four bullets

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. — Screengrab/YouTube/Geo News Live

Sanaullah calls Khan "biggest liar".

Minister calls for JIT's formation, independent inquiry by SC bench.

Sanaullah says will accept punishment if Khan's claims true.

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Friday rejected PTI Chairman Imran Khan's claim of being injured by four bullets and deemed him the biggest "liar" a day after Khan was attacked during his long march in Wazirabad.

Reacting to Khan's address following the attack, the minister said that his “lie is telecast live” because he is the head of a party.



Speaking during Geo News' programme "Naya Pakistan", Sanaullah said: "He is saying that four bullets hit him. He is lying. He said that a man fired at him from the front. He is lying."



The minister has asked for an independent inquiry to be conducted into the incident, which, he claims, will expose Khan's lie.



"His [Imran Khan] lies cannot be estimated like measuring the depth of the sea.”



Sanaullah suggested the formation of a Supreme Court bench — headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial — to be tasked with investigating Khan's attack as well as the assassination allegations.

Referring to the PTI chief's murder allegations against himself, Sanaullah asked Khan why he avoided the cases during his four-year term as prime minister.

The interior minister said that he would accept any punishment if the claims made by the PTI chief about two shooters trying to assassinate him during the long march in Wazirabad were true.



"Every moment of the entire incident is on video. If it is proven that there were two bursts instead of one, we stand punishable," the interior minister said denying Khan's claims.

The minister added that the government has asked for a joint investigation team (JIT) for the incident to be formed since the first day.

"The JIT should comprise senior members of all the agencies. The JIT should conduct a fair inquiry into the incident.

Commenting about the suspect who was apprehended by the Punjab Police after he attacked Khan, Sanaullah said: "The man was caught by their workers. Gujrat police captured him and released the video. Are they my subordinates?"

The minister went on to question if the Punjab government was working under the coalition or the PTI-backed administration of Chief Minister Pervez Elahi.

"The rabble-rouser, rioter wants to destruct the entire country and nation," Sanaullah said.

The minister added that the PML-N was not blackmailed even when Khan had filed cases against its members.