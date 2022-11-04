Charu Asopa calls Sushmita Sen her ‘pillar of strength’

Charu Asopa reveals the life-changing relationship advice of Sushmita Sen

Charu Asopa opens up about her relationship struggles and reveals the ‘best’ relationship advice she got from Sushmita Sen.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Charu talked about how her relationship with Rajeev was a rough patch and when she decided to split, she had no one but Sen to give her a calming advice. She also revealed that her connections with her friends and family grew worse ever since she made the decision.

Sen asked Charu to prioritize her happiness instead of working it out. Charu called Sen her ‘Pillar of strength’.

“No she has never said that. She has never told us to work it out. She has always asked me to prioritise my own happiness, from day one. Parents have said that marriage should work and we should try and resolve the differences. But never didi. She always said if you are not happy. Do that which makes you happy." She said about Sen.

She further added, "I don't like to bother my in-laws either, they're elderly, and my mother-in-law is unwell. But whenever the topic has come up when didi has called, she has always told me to focus on myself. She has said that if I'm happier with Rajeev, then that's what I should do, but if I'm happier away from him, then I should separate."