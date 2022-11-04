Priyanka Chopra calls Jee Le Zaraa ‘our film’

Priyanka Chopra talks about bringing her friends together to create a women-centered film

Priyanka Chopra will soon be seen in Jee Le Zaraa helmed by Farhan Akhtar. Talking about the film, she shared some interesting insights about how women are rapidly taking over the industry through their art.

Chopra will be sharing space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zaraa helmed by Farhan Akhtar. As she speaks about the film, she said, “I have spent a long time in my career where we have always been secondary to men. The heroes decide where the movie is shot, who is cast and what’s happening. It is boring. We are living in a time where women need to be able to have agency in their lives.”

She also shared how after getting the film she called her co-stars to discuss terms and conditions. “I called up Alia and Katrina, this is before Farhan or anybody came (on board). I called the girls first. I was sitting at home and I wanted to do a Hindi movie. But I wanted it to be on the terms of women.” She said.





She further shared that she believes female artists of this generation have paved a way for newbies to take up on powerful stories and establish a strong image.

“My generation of actresses really really opened the door for the next generation of actresses to be the faces on the posters, to be able to sell movies. So, I really wanted to bring together my friends and say let’s create a movie that will do well at the box office and it will be ours… So, the stars aligned and we decided to do it. Hopefully, we will start shoot it next year.” She concluded in an interview with The Indian Express.