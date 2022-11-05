 
Showbiz
Anushka Sharma wishes Virat Kohli with goofy snaps: 'I chose your best angles’

Saturday Nov 05, 2022

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the cutest celebrity couples. The two never fail to give major family goals with their daughter Vamika.

On the occasion of her husband Virat's birthday, Anushka posted a bunch of pictures and also gave a glimpse of their daughter, Vamika and wrote a heartfelt note, "It’s your Birthday my love, so obviously, I chose your best angles and photos for this post, Love you in every state and form and way."

Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2018 Aanand L Rai film, Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

This also marks her first film after the birth of her daughter Vamika whom she and Virat Kohli welcomed into their lives in 2021, PinkVilla.

Chakda ‘Xpress is slated to release on Netflix on 16 December 2022.

