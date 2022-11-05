 
Saturday Nov 05 2022
Shah Rukh Khan says Deepika Padukone had a calming effect on Pathaan

Saturday Nov 05, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan says Deepika Padukone had a calming effect on Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan talked about Deepika Padukone and John Abraham as co-stars in the recent AskSRK session on Twitter, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Shah Rukh Khan conducted a #AskSRK session on Twitter on Saturday and answered multiple questions about his upcoming film, Pathaan.

SRK said about Deepika, "Apart from her amazing capabilities as an actor and star…the calming effect that she has on the whole film is amazing.”

He further shared his experience of working with the antagonist in Pathaan, John Abraham, "Known John for years was a pleasure to work with him. One of the most mild and well mannered person.”

Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero in 2018 and he will be seen next in Pathaan which will be released in theatres on January 25, 2023. The teaser of Pathaan was released recently and a lot is being talked about the action sequences in the film.

Pathaan is an action thriller film it stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the lead roles. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Siddharth Anand.

