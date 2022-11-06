Five cops martyred in attack by robbers in Ghotki

Police officials inspecting the crime scene after the shootout. — Twitter

Martyrs include one DSP, two SHOs.

Over 150 robbers attacked police camp: DIG.

Police say bodies still in robbers' possession.

GHOTKI: Five policemen were martyred after dacoits attacked them in the Kacha area of Ubauro in Ghotki, Geo News reported Sunday.

The police officers who lost their lives included a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and two station house officers (SHO).

According to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Javed Jiskani, a police camp was set up in the Kacha area to recover the hostages from the Ronti area.

The DIG said that over 150 dacoits attacked the police camp, killing five officers including a DSP and two SHOs.

A heavy contingent of police has been dispatched to the area where the policemen were attacked.

The police said that the bodies of the martyrs are still in the possession of the robbers.