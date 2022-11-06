 
pakistan
Sunday Nov 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Five cops martyred in attack by robbers in Ghotki

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 06, 2022

Police officials inspecting the crime scene after the shootout. — Twitter
Police officials inspecting the crime scene after the shootout. — Twitter

  • Martyrs include one DSP, two SHOs.
  • Over 150 robbers attacked police camp: DIG.
  • Police say bodies still in robbers' possession.

GHOTKI: Five policemen were martyred after dacoits attacked them in the Kacha area of Ubauro in Ghotki, Geo News reported Sunday. 

The police officers who lost their lives included a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and two station house officers (SHO). 

According to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Javed Jiskani, a police camp was set up in the Kacha area to recover the hostages from the Ronti area. 

The DIG said that over 150 dacoits attacked the police camp, killing five officers including a DSP and two SHOs. 

A heavy contingent of police has been dispatched to the area where the policemen were attacked. 

The police said that the bodies of the martyrs are still in the possession of the robbers.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistani politicians, generals' computers under Indian hackers' attack: report

Pakistani politicians, generals' computers under Indian hackers' attack: report
Imran Khan to be back in 2 to 3 days: Hammad Azhar

Imran Khan to be back in 2 to 3 days: Hammad Azhar
Govt to take action against Imran Khan, aides for levelling allegations against army

Govt to take action against Imran Khan, aides for levelling allegations against army
Centre suspends CCPO Lahore over ‘failure’ in protecting Governor House

Centre suspends CCPO Lahore over ‘failure’ in protecting Governor House
Govt directs PEMRA to revoke ban on broadcasting Imran Khan's speeches

Govt directs PEMRA to revoke ban on broadcasting Imran Khan's speeches
FIA terms Azam Swati's alleged video 'fake'

FIA terms Azam Swati's alleged video 'fake'
Supreme Court set to hear contempt case against Imran Khan on November 7

Supreme Court set to hear contempt case against Imran Khan on November 7
Prohibited funding case: PTI challenges FIA summons to Imran Khan in LHC

Prohibited funding case: PTI challenges FIA summons to Imran Khan in LHC
Form full court commission to investigate Imran Khan's allegations, PM Shehbaz Sharif urges CJP

Form full court commission to investigate Imran Khan's allegations, PM Shehbaz Sharif urges CJP
Can't provide space to PTI for sit-in due to security concerns, capital administration tells IHC

Can't provide space to PTI for sit-in due to security concerns, capital administration tells IHC
Zardari says 'one man' trying to turn Pakistan into anarchist state

Zardari says 'one man' trying to turn Pakistan into anarchist state
Travel records of brothers linked to Arshad Sharif case found

Travel records of brothers linked to Arshad Sharif case found