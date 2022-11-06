Former caretaker prime minister Balakh Sher Mazari laid to rest

Sardar Mir Balakh Sher Mazari. — Facebook/File

RAJANPUR: Funeral prayers of Pakistan's former caretaker prime minister Sardar Mir Balakh Sher Mazari have been held in his hometown of Rojhan in Rajabpur District on Sunday.

Mazari — the head of the Mazari tribe — breathed his last in a private Lahore hospital on November 4 following a prolonged illness at the age of 94.

Mazari was appointed Pakistan's caretaker premier following the dismissal of the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's government in 1993 ordered by the then-president Ghulam Ishaq Khan. Mazari's term ended soon after the presidential order was revoked by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The funeral was attended by the former prime minister and PPP leader Yousaf Raza Gilani, National Assembly's Opposition Leader Raja Riaz, and other political leaders.

At the funeral, Mazari's grandson Dost Muhammad Mazari — former deputy speaker of the Punjab Assembly and PTI's dissident member — was also present.