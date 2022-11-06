 
pakistan
Sunday Nov 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Former caretaker prime minister Balakh Sher Mazari laid to rest

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 06, 2022

Sardar Mir Balakh Sher Mazari. — Facebook/File
Sardar Mir Balakh Sher Mazari. — Facebook/File
  • Mazari's funeral was attended by former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani.
  • He was appointed caretaker PM in 1993.
  • Funeral was held in hometown Rojhan in Southern Punjab.

RAJANPUR: Funeral prayers of Pakistan's former caretaker prime minister Sardar Mir Balakh Sher Mazari have been held in his hometown of Rojhan in Rajabpur District on Sunday.

Mazari — the head of the Mazari tribe — breathed his last in a private Lahore hospital on November 4 following a prolonged illness at the age of 94.

Mazari was appointed Pakistan's caretaker premier following the dismissal of the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's government in 1993 ordered by the then-president Ghulam Ishaq Khan. Mazari's term ended soon after the presidential order was revoked by the Supreme Court of Pakistan. 

The funeral was attended by the former prime minister and PPP leader Yousaf Raza Gilani, National Assembly's Opposition Leader Raja Riaz, and other political leaders.

At the funeral, Mazari's grandson Dost Muhammad Mazari — former deputy speaker of the Punjab Assembly and PTI's dissident member — was also present.

More From Pakistan:

PM Shehbaz Sharif to seek 'climate justice' at COP27

PM Shehbaz Sharif to seek 'climate justice' at COP27
Senate committee to probe Azam Swati's alleged video leak

Senate committee to probe Azam Swati's alleged video leak
Arshad Sharif murder: Kenyan police statement contradicts what locals say

Arshad Sharif murder: Kenyan police statement contradicts what locals say

Five cops martyred in attack by robbers in Ghotki

Five cops martyred in attack by robbers in Ghotki
Pakistani politicians, generals' computers under Indian hackers' attack: report

Pakistani politicians, generals' computers under Indian hackers' attack: report
Imran Khan to be back in 2 to 3 days: Hammad Azhar

Imran Khan to be back in 2 to 3 days: Hammad Azhar
Govt to take action against Imran Khan, aides for levelling allegations against army

Govt to take action against Imran Khan, aides for levelling allegations against army
Centre suspends CCPO Lahore over ‘failure’ in protecting Governor House

Centre suspends CCPO Lahore over ‘failure’ in protecting Governor House
Govt directs PEMRA to revoke ban on broadcasting Imran Khan's speeches

Govt directs PEMRA to revoke ban on broadcasting Imran Khan's speeches
FIA terms Azam Swati's alleged video 'fake'

FIA terms Azam Swati's alleged video 'fake'
Supreme Court set to hear contempt case against Imran Khan on November 7

Supreme Court set to hear contempt case against Imran Khan on November 7
Prohibited funding case: PTI challenges FIA summons to Imran Khan in LHC

Prohibited funding case: PTI challenges FIA summons to Imran Khan in LHC