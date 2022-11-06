Janhvi Kapoor spills beans about her relationship with Orhan Awatramani

Janhvi Kapoor calls Orhan Awatramani a person who 'feels like home'

Janhvi Kapoor is super busy promoting her upcoming film Mili, Yet, amidst the chaos of movie promotions, fans haven’t stopped talking about her relationship with Orhan Awatramani. She has finally broken silence over the rumors, by calling him a person who ‘feels like home.’

She also addressed him as a friend and acknowledged the fact that he has had her back for the longest time. In an interview with News18, Janhvi said, “I have known Orry for years now and he is someone who I not only have so much fun with, but he’s had my back for a long time, and I have had his back. It feels like home when he is around, and I trust him a lot. I think it’s rare to find friends, who will stand up for you the way he stands up for his friends. He is a great guy."

Janhvi’s Mili is a survival thriller based on true events. Speaking about the film, Janhvi said, "I remember it (film) taking a genuine toll on my mental health because I would come back home after wrapping up shoot and I would go to sleep and dream that I was still in the freezer.”

She further said, “I fell ill and I was on severe painkillers for two-three days and even the director was unwell. If you spend 15 hours of your day in a freezer in a closed environment crying for the majority of the day, sometimes with a rat that keeps nibbling your fingers, it is not glamorous for sure."