Sunday Nov 06 2022
Sunday Nov 06, 2022

Hilary Duff, New Kids on the Block and Others Pay Tribute to Singer Aaron Carter

Hollywood pours tributes and condolences after singing sensation Aaron Carter's death.

Singer and younger brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter was found dead at his home in Palmdale, California on November 5.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, tributes poured in shortly after the news of death broke out.

Hillary Duff wrote, "For Aaron-I'm deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world. You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent... boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy."

New Kids on the Block wrote, "We are shocked and saddened about the sudden passing of Aaron Carter. Sending prayers to the Carter family. Rest in peace, Aaron ❤️"

Diane Warren wrote, "Fame at a young age is often more a curse than a blessing and Surviving it is not easy. RIP Aaron Carter."

Loni Love remembered, "Met Aaron Carter in 2018, funny, talented and cool. I felt that he was trying....he really was just trying to be happy. I'm sorry to hear of his passing.. Condolences to his family and fans."

See other tributes below:



