Vijay Deverakonda doesn’t consider Liger a setback in his career

Vijay Deverakonda opens up about Liger’s failure

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the brightest names of Telugu cinema. He was seen in Liger alongside Ananya Panday and the film failed terribly at the box office. It was highly criticized by the critics and the audiences.

Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger did not live up to the expectations. But Vijay doesn’t seem to consider it a setback in his career. In a recent interview, he talked about how everywhere he goes, fans ask him about when he is making a comeback, and he wants to declare that he didn’t go anywhere, he is right here. Hence, there is no comeback needed.

Vijay’s fans were taken by his amazing response and expressed this is the reason why he’s well liked around the industry.

Vijay Deverakonda was seen in Arjun Reddy which was later made into Kabir Singh. Both of these movies were directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.