 
Showbiz
Tuesday Nov 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Humayun Saeed all set to attend the premiere of 'The Crown season 5'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 08, 2022

Humayun Saeed to play Dr. Hasnat Khan in The Crown season 5
Humayun Saeed to play Dr. Hasnat Khan in 'The Crown season 5'

Actor Humayun Saeed is all set to attend the premiere of the upcoming season of a renowned show The Crown.

One of the sources revealed that ahead of the premiere night of the show, Saeed’s gearing up to make his presence at the big night.

A picture have been circulating on social media that shows the actor sitting at a restaurant having the perfect yet healthy breakfast meal. He has a bowl of oats and a plate full of fruits on the table.

The Punjab Nahi Jaungi actor wore a black jacket with a pair of cool sunglasses as he poses for the camera.

See picture:

Humayun Saeed is making Pakistan proud internationally by making his appearance in The Crown season 5 as Diana’s Mr. Wonderful Dr. Hasnat Khan.

The Crown season 5 featuring Elizabeth Debicki, Jonathan Pryce, Imelda Staunton, Jonny Lee Miller and many more will be airing on Netflix on the 9th of November.    

More From Showbiz:

Varun Dhawan gives health update about Vestibular Hypofunction diagnosis

Varun Dhawan gives health update about Vestibular Hypofunction diagnosis
Actors Madiha Rizvi and Hasan Noman have parted ways

Actors Madiha Rizvi and Hasan Noman have parted ways

Neena Gupta dishes on having daughter outside marriage: ‘suffered and endured’

Neena Gupta dishes on having daughter outside marriage: ‘suffered and endured’
Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu lit up 'Vogue India' cover

Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu lit up 'Vogue India' cover
Rabia Anum makes sudden departure from morning show: Here’s why

Rabia Anum makes sudden departure from morning show: Here’s why
Allu Arjun heading to Bangkok for shoot of Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun heading to Bangkok for shoot of Pushpa 2
Sania Mirza shares cryptic posts amid divorce rumors with Shoaib Malik: Take a look

Sania Mirza shares cryptic posts amid divorce rumors with Shoaib Malik: Take a look
Amitabh Bachchan requests fans to watch 'Uunchai' in theaters

Amitabh Bachchan requests fans to watch 'Uunchai' in theaters
Janhvi Kapoor's 'Mili' earns INR 65 lakh on Day 3

Janhvi Kapoor's 'Mili' earns INR 65 lakh on Day 3
Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' collects INR 3 crore on Day 3

Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' collects INR 3 crore on Day 3
Sonakshi Sinha's 'Double XL' fails to reach INR 1 crore mark in 3 days

Sonakshi Sinha's 'Double XL' fails to reach INR 1 crore mark in 3 days
Ayan Mukerjee reveals he made changes in Alia Ranbir's love story for Brahmastra's OTT release

Ayan Mukerjee reveals he made changes in Alia Ranbir's love story for Brahmastra's OTT release