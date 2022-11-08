Humayun Saeed all set to attend the premiere of 'The Crown season 5'

Humayun Saeed to play Dr. Hasnat Khan in 'The Crown season 5'

Actor Humayun Saeed is all set to attend the premiere of the upcoming season of a renowned show The Crown.

One of the sources revealed that ahead of the premiere night of the show, Saeed’s gearing up to make his presence at the big night.

A picture have been circulating on social media that shows the actor sitting at a restaurant having the perfect yet healthy breakfast meal. He has a bowl of oats and a plate full of fruits on the table.

The Punjab Nahi Jaungi actor wore a black jacket with a pair of cool sunglasses as he poses for the camera.

See picture:

Humayun Saeed is making Pakistan proud internationally by making his appearance in The Crown season 5 as Diana’s Mr. Wonderful Dr. Hasnat Khan.

The Crown season 5 featuring Elizabeth Debicki, Jonathan Pryce, Imelda Staunton, Jonny Lee Miller and many more will be airing on Netflix on the 9th of November.

