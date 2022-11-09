 
sports
Wednesday Nov 09 2022
By
SDSports desk

Pak vs NZ: What are the chances of rain in first T20 World Cup semi-final today?

By
SDSports desk

Wednesday Nov 09, 2022

Pakistan´s Babar Azam (L) runs between the wickets during the Twenty20 tri-series final cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on October 14, 2022. — AFP
Pakistan´s Babar Azam (L) runs between the wickets during the Twenty20 tri-series final cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on October 14, 2022. — AFP

SYDNEY: Pakistan are all set take on the New Zealand in the first semi-final match of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground today (Wednesday), seeking a spot in the final of the tournament. 

The Men in Green will face the Black Caps at 1pm today in Sydney with concerns about the chances of rain amid the match. 

However, the fans and supporters can take a sign of relief as the chances of rain are low during the semi-final clash. 

As per the media reports, there is only an 8% to 24% chance of rain in Sydney. The weather will be clear mostly, however, it might be a bit cloudy. 

The temperature in the daytime is likely to stay 22°C with winds blowing at the speed of 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. 

On the other hand, the pitch of the Sydney Cricket Ground favours the batters. The team batting first can set a target of 170 to 180 runs. 

