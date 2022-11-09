We will make sure Pakistan vs India finale doesn't happen: Jos Buttler

England captain Jos Buttler answers questions at a press conference in Melbourne on October 15, 2022, ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup cricket tournament. — AFP/File

Pakistan are playing against the New Zealand in first semi-final match of the T20 World Cup at Sydney Cricket Ground with both teams seeking to qualify for the finale.

England and India are also eyeing the finale and will play the second semi-final match in Adelaide on Thursday.

Fans and supporters including cricketers are wishing for a Pakistan vs India final which is one the most watched matches in the cricket history.

However, England skipper Jos Buttler said that they don't want such an idea to become a reality while speaking during a press conference.

"Look, we certainly don't want to see an India and Pakistan final. So we will try and do everything we can to make sure that doesn't happen," said Buttler in a pre-match press conference.

If we look at the past, Green Shirts and Kiwis have clashed six times in the T20 World Cup history so far. Pakistan triumphed in four matches, while New Zealand managed to win two.

It will feel like déjà vu when Pakistan take on New Zealand today. Thirty years ago, they sneaked into the semi-finals of the 1992 World Cup down under despite all odds and then stunned a rampaging New Zealand side in the semi-finals before winning the coveted crown.

Most Pakistani supporters believe history would repeat itself today.

With Pakistan having more weight in balance and Buttlers' resolve to destroy India in the second, one may wonder if it means that an England vs Pakistan final can be expected.