Wednesday Nov 09 2022
Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' collects INR 1.5 crore on Day 5

Wednesday Nov 09, 2022

Katrina Kaif's recently released horror comedy film Phone Bhoot had a decent fifth day at the box office as the film collected INR 1.5 crore on the fifth day of its theatrical release, as reported by Hindustan Times.

As per reports, the film collected INR 1.5 crore on its fifth day in theatres. The film clashed with Janhvi Kapoor's survival drama Mili and Sonakshi Sinha's film on body positivity Double XL which collected INR 35 lakh and INR 50 lakh on the fifth day, respectively.

This takes the film's total collection to INR 10.7 crore in five days as the film finally crossed the INR 10 crore mark after five days. Phone Bhoot's business is expected to pick up in the coming days considering the film's numbers in recent days and the positive reviews coming out of the film.

Phone Bhoot is a horror comedy which stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Katrina Kaif, and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles and has its theatrical release on November 4. The film is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath and directed by Gurmmeet Singh.

