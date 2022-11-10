'Safe passage': Twitterati troll India after England sail to WC final against Pakistan

Cricket - T20 World Cup - Semi Final - India v England - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia - November 10, 2022 England's Jos Buttler in action (alongside tweets). — Reuters

Pakistani Twitterati are having a field day after India — whose sportsmen and fans alike have criticised Pakistan during the ongoing T20 World Cup — were eliminated from the multi-nation tournament after receiving a thrashing from England.

Alex Hales and captain Jos Buttler shone in an unbroken opening partnership as a ruthless England humiliated India by 10 wickets at Adelaide Oval on Thursday to storm into the T20 World Cup final — where they will go up against Pakistan.

Take a look at how social media trolled India

Match report

Alex Hales and Jos Buttler hammered brilliant unbeaten half-centuries as England crushed India by 10 wickets on Thursday to set up a T20 World Cup final with Pakistan.

Chasing 169 for victory in the second semi-final in Adelaide, Hales smashed seven sixes in his 86 and Buttler, who made 80, hit three in a spellbinding batting performance to cruise into Sunday's final in Melbourne with four overs to spare.

Hardik Pandya's 33-ball 63 guided India to 168-6, but the total proved inadequate for an inspired opening pair, as England chase their second T20 crown after their 2010 triumph.

England captain Buttler smashed Bhuvneshwar Kumar for three boundaries in the opening over of their chase and his side never looked back.

He kept up the batting onslaught and Hales soon joined the big-hitting party as England raced to 63-0 in six overs.

Hales reached his 50 off 28 balls and was severe on Axar Patel, who leaked 28 runs in his three overs as the match was torn away from India in a flurry of sixes and fours.

Hales raised the team's 100 with another six off Pandya and Buttler soon changed gears to catch up with his partner.

The skipper reached his fifty with a six and a four off Pandya to douse any hopes of India attempting to end their world title drought since their 2013 Champions Trophy triumph.

He fittingly hit the winning runs with a six off Mohammed Shami to set up a repeat of the 1992 50-over World Cup final between Pakistan and England, which Pakistan won.