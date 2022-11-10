T20 World Cup: Irfan Pathan under fire after trying to troll Pakistan

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has lately come under fire after he took a jibe at the Pakistani cricket team during the ongoing T20 World. — Twitter

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has lately come under fire after he took a jibe at the Pakistani cricket team during the ongoing T20 World Cup taking place in Australia.

On Wednesday, when Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 7 wickets and booked a place for themselves in the final of the tournament, Pathan took to his Twitter account and wrote that while Pakistan won the match, the team was still "graceless".

"Padosiyon jeet ati jaati rehti hai, lekin GRACE apke bas ki baat nahi hai (Neighbours, winning or losing is part of the game but maintaining grace is not your cup of tea)," the cricketer told the Men in Green.

The tweet was met with a lot of criticism and Pakistani fans called him out for his "immaturity".

After receiving the backlash, Irfan tweeted again and clarified: "And this is not for the player. NEVER."

But when England defeated India on Thursday by 10 wickets, Pakistani cricket fans — who were already disappointed with Pathan's sarcastic tweets — left no stone unturned to troll the 38-year-old player on social media.

Here are some of the reactions

"Those who were trying to kick us out of the tournament have now been kicked out themselves."



