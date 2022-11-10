 
Showbiz
Thursday Nov 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Vivek Agnihotri reveals ‘The Vaccine War’ poster

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 10, 2022

Vivek Agnihotri announces his next film ‘The Vaccine War’ today.

Obvious from the name, the film is based on the making of coronavirus vaccine in India. It will be released in 11 languages. The catchphrase of poster read, 'A war you didn't know you fought. And won.'

Vivek announced the film earlier today with the film poster. The poster features a vaccine bottle with the title written on it. He wrote, featuring a vaccine bottle with the title written on it. He wrote, "Announcement: Presenting ‘The Vaccine War’ - an incredible true story of a war that you didn’t know India fought. And won with its science, courage and great Indian values. It will release on Independence Day, 2023. In 11 languages. Please bless us. #TheVaccineWar."

He also revealed that this film will be the first one to be released in 11 different languages. He wrote in another tweet, “For the first time ever an Indian film will release in 11 Indian languages. At @i_ambuddha & @AAArtsOfficial it’s our humble initiative to help integrate Indian film industry as one. #BharatKaApnaCinema.”

His last film The Kashmir Files was the highest grossing film of the year until Brahmastra Part One Shiva was released.

