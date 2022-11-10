Rumours about Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza's divorce untrue, rifts are natural, source says

 
sports
Thursday Nov 10 2022
Thursday Nov 10, 2022

Amid rumours and speculations of power couple Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza being separated, sources close to the Pakistani cricketer have rejected the reports.

Sources close to Malik said Thursday that differences between husband and wife are natural, but the news of the power couple's divorce is untrue.

This is not the first time such rumours have spread, but it has happened in the past too. Back in 2012, the couple was going through a rough patch and had almost called it quits. But Malik and Mirza later resolved their issues and decided to stay together.

UAE-based publication Gulf News reported that the couple has divorced. "The Indian tennis sensation and her Pakistani cricketer husband have ended their marriage and are co-parenting their son, Izhaan Mirza-Malik."

Rumours regarding the sad news have been circulating on social media for about a week now. Netizens started speculating the couple is no more together after Mirza began to post pictures with her son without tagging or mentioning her husband.

Although sources have rejected the speculations, an official statement has not been released by the pair yet, which has added fuel to the fire.

