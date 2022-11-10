 
Showbiz
Gangubai Kathiawadi to compete for BAFTA awards

Gangubai Kathiwadi helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali has initiated the campaign for British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards 2023.

76th BAFTA Awards will be happening in London in February 2023. Selection of films is based on the release time, any film released during the qualifying period is eligible to compete for the award. Gangubai Kathiawadi will be competing for Best Foreign Film Category but also for other categories.

Alia is over the moon right now owing to the birth of her baby girl. She will be competing for the best actress award among other stars. The film has set a bar and it rightfully shows the experiences of women who are sold into prostitution.

Gangubai Kathiawadi was released on February 25th, 2022 and did a tremendous box-office business. 

