Friday Nov 11 2022
Yami Gautam starrer 'Lost' makes its way to the IFFI

Friday Nov 11, 2022

Yami Gautam was last seen in Dasvi opposite Abhishek Bachchan
Yami Gautam's film Lost is soon going to get its Asian Premiere at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

The premiere will be held in between November 20-28th by the Government of India.

Yami, taking it to her Instagram, shared this exciting news with a sweet little note that read: “We are delighted to announce that our film #Lost is getting its ‘Asian Premiere’ at @iffigoa 2022.”

Lost is Aniruddha Roy Chowdhry’s directorial film which is produced by Zee Studios, Kishore Arora, Sam, Shareen Mantri Kedia and Indtrani Mukherjee.

When Chowdhry came to know about this massive achievement, she said: “I feel happy that the film opened to such a tremendous reception at the different film festivals, and I am honoured for the film’s grand premiere now at a prestigious platform like IFFI.”

Apart from Yami, the film also features Rahul Khanna, Pankaj Kapur, Pia Bajpiee, Neil Bhoopalam and Tushar Pandey in vital roles.

Meanwhile, Yami Gautam was last seen in Dasvi alongside Abhishek Bachchan. She will be next seen in Oh My God 2 opposite Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar and Arun Govil, reports PinkVilla. 

