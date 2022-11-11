 
pakistan
Friday Nov 11 2022
In fourth huddle, PML-N top brass reiterates appointing army chief in line with constitution

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif (L) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — PML-N/File
  • PM Shehbaz to return to Pakistan following meetings with Nawaz.
  • Sharif brothers deliberated over army chief appointment in meetings.
  • PDM leadership to also be taken into confidence on appointment.

LONDON: Following his crucial meetings with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and other party leaders in London, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday maintained that the army chief's appointment will be constitutionally decided, reported Geo News.

"Army chief's appointment is a constitutional matter. It will be decided according to the constitution," PM Shehbaz said as per Geo News.

On November 2, the premier departed for London after wrapping up his two-day visit to Egypt to attend the COP27 summit.

The premier — after his fourth meeting during which he also met with Vice President Maryam Nawaz for over two hours — is on his way to return to Pakistan.

In London, the prime minister and the PML-N supremo have taken important decisions which also include deliberation over the next army chief's appointment.

Two rounds of the meetings were also attended by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Punjab PML-N leader Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan.

Geo News further reported that the meeting took a principle decision of prioritising merit for the coveted military position.

The Sharif brothers will also take the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) leadership into confidence on the matter.

The prime minister's visit to London came two weeks before the end of Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure, who will retire on November 29.

Meanwhile, PTI chief Imran Khan has also reiterated his stance on appointing the army chief on "merit" and criticised PM Shehbaz for consulting Nawaz for making this decision.

During his address to participants of his party's long march in Gujrat via video link, Khan said: "Whoever fits the merit, should be appointed the army chief."

“Nawaz Sharif always brings up the man who is beneficial for him,” Khan said referring to the appointment’s decision.

