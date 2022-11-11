Kangana Ranaut says ‘dumb Instagram is all about pictures’

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to bash the social media platform and called it 'dumb' as she awaits her Twitter comeback, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Kangana's Twitter account was permanently suspended in May 2021 for repeated violations of Twitter rules. However, she is expecting a comeback after Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter.

Kangana took to Instagram stories where she wrote about the limitations of Instagram. She wrote, "Dumb Instagram is about pictures, whatever opinion one writes disappears next day, as if everyone is a fickle, frivolous dumbo, who doesn’t want to see what he or she wrote a day before because they anyway don’t mean what they say, so it (should) rather disappear.”

She had further expressed about Twitter, "Twitter is the best social media platform that is there right now, it is intellectually, ideologically motivated, (and) not about looks or lifestyle."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen next in the period drama film Emergency in which she will play the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.