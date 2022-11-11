Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' to end its theatrical run soon

Akshay Kumar's recently released film Ram Setu has lost the pace it had in the start at the box office as the film is expected to reach the end of its theatrical run soon, as reported by IndiaToday.

After 17 days in theatres, Ram Setu has managed to collect INR 74 crore at the box office. The film clashed with Ajay Devgn's Thank God at the box office whose total collection was around INR 35 crore. Ram Setu also had the second-best opening of the year after Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra. The film has slowed down a bit after a great opening day of INR 15 crore

Considering the current numbers, the film is expected to be pulled out of theatres soon and it will end its run at a collection of around INR 75 crore.

Ram Setu is an action-adventure drama film which is directed by Abhishek Sharma and stars Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nushrratt Bharucha in the lead roles.