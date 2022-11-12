 
I'm absolutely fine: Rana Sanaullah issues message from hospital

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan. Geo News/File
  • Rana Sanaullah was admitted to hospital for health checks. 
  • Says he is recovering after a procedure. 
  • Says will be back home in a day or two. 

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said that he is on the road to recovery after undergoing a couple of minor health checkups and procedures.

The minister was admitted to the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology, also known as the National Institute of Heart Diseases (NIHD) in Rawalpindi, for routine procedures and health checks, according to the interior ministry.

"To all those well-wishers who are concerned about my health after viewing my picture at the hospital, I am absolutely fine," the minister said in an audio message on Friday.

"I had heart surgery almost 20 years ago in 2004. For patients like me, some minor procedures and a general checkup are essential every two to three years."

He also praised doctors, saying his physicians conducted his checkup in a state-of-the-art manner. They also performed a minor procedure that they deemed necessary, he said.

He said he is recuperating after the procedure at the AFIC in Rawalpindi and will be back in a day or two. He also urged his sympathisers not to throng the hospital, as the facility has its restrictions.

"All my friends are welcome to see me when I am back home on Sunday," he added.

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Rana Sanaullah had gone to the hospital for a routine medical examination. She rejected all speculations about his health, saying the minister had heart surgery 18 years ago in 2004 and it was necessary to have a check-up every two to three years.

Aurangzeb said that he underwent health checks two to three times this year, however, doctors recommended he have a small but necessary procedure.

The interior minister is in stable health and will come home from the hospital tomorrow, she added. 

