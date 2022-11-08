Rana Sanaullah asks Punjab, KP govts to open national highways

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah addresses a presser in Islamabad. — Screengrab/PTV News Live/YouTube

"Fitna march ongoing in KP and Punjab".

Sanaullah claims Khan has no guts to file false FIR.

Minister shares letter for full court commission on journalist's killing sent from PM to CJP.

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Tuesday asked the provincial governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to open up the national highways.

Addressing a press conference, the interior minister said that a “fitna march” is ongoing in Khyber Pakhtunkwa and Punjab, adding that roads were being blocked due to this.

“I strongly request the provincial governments to open the national highways immediately,” said Sanaullah and apologised to the people affected by the march on behalf of the federal government.

The minister also said that only a few thousand people are protesting in the two provinces and urged the police to keep legal options open.

"This is not a long march. Two provinces are attacking the federation. Two governments are conducting this protest, else people wouldn't be visible," Sanaullah said during the presser.

"If anyone works against the interest of national institutions, national unity or the state — such matters cannot be forgiven," he said in the press conference.

Matter of FIR

Speaking about the registration of the first information report (FIR) against the assassination attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Sanaullah said that it is not a problem getting an FIR registered in Punjab.

"He does not have the guts to file a false FIR. It is not legal to register a case by taking someone's name," the minister said reasoning that FIR would then be filed against every person if such a precedent is set.

Arshad Sharif killed in targeted attack

Responding to a question regarding Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan for forming a full court commission, the minister — without going into details — said: “The letter from the prime minister, according to my information, has been sent to the chief justice of Pakistan.”



The minister, when talking about the return of the investigative team from Kenya, said that he has sought a briefing regarding the findings.

“There are certain things that require additional probe, which is why I have asked the team to go to Dubai and look into matters. I would request the foreign office to seek data from the Kenyan government or ambassador. I would even make this request personally if I get a chance to meet them,” he said adding that as far as the prima facie details are concerned, it has been established that Arshad Sharif was killed in a targeted attack.

The minister added the matter of “mistaken identity” has not been proven and remains doubtful. Sanaullah said that the two brothers Waqar and Khurram will not be out of the investigation.

He further shared that the two-member team has worked hard on the case in detail.

"We do not want to say anything which could increase the pain of Arshad Sharif's mother," the minister said, adding that those who shot the journalist knew who Sharif was and where he was sitting.

He added that prima facie Sharif's murder seems like it was done in connivance.