What was Babar Azam's message to Karachi Kings after his farewell?

Pakistan team skipper Babar Azam thanked the Karachi Kings for the love and support he was given during his time with the team.

A day earlier, the most successful batter in the history of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), left Karachi Kings to join Peshawar Zalmi.

Taking to Twitter, the star batter expressed his gratitude to the owner of the team, the management and the players.

"It's been a wonderful journey with Karachi Kings," he wrote on the microblogging website.

"I am grateful for all the love, support, and lessons and wish you the very best," he continued to write. "To all Karachi fans, aap hamare the or hamesha rahayn ge [To all Karachi fans, you were mine and will always be mine].

Babar represented Islamabad United in the inaugural edition of the PSL. Before PSL 2017 players' draft, Babar was moved to Kings. Since then, he represented the Kings in six PSL editions and also captained the franchise this year.



The tournament will run from February 9 to March 19 next year and will be played at four venues — Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Multan.