T20 World Cup: Where can you watch Pak vs Eng final live?

Pakistan´s Mohammad Nawaz plays a shot during the ICC's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket warm-up match between Pakistan and England at the Gabba in Brisbane on October 17, 2022. — AFP

All eyes are on the final match between Pakistan and England in the T20 World Cup 2022, with the entire nation rooting for the Men In Green to beat the Englishmen.

Pakistan are all set to take on the English team on November 13 (Sunday) at 1pm at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Pakistani cricket lovers can Pakistan vs England match live on Daraz App.

Meanwhile, they can watch the match on their TV screens on:

PTV Sports

Ten Sports

The two teams last met in a World Cup final in 1992, that day belonged to Pakistan's victory, but this time England looking to take revenge to lift the trophy.

Back in 1992, Pakistan became the World champion under Imran Khan's great leadership. This time it's a T20 World Cup title battle and the same nations will be facing each other in that exact venue after 30 years.

However, players and fans are worried about rain threats amid the final clash tomorrow.

In this regard, the International Cricket Council (ICC) tweaked its playing conditions to ensure a result in the final.

The ICC, in a statement on Friday, said that the Event Technical Committee (ETC) has increased the provision of additional playing time on the reserve day to four hours from the original provision of two hours in clause 13.7.3 of the playing conditions.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology has predicted rains on Sunday — the scheduled day for the final — and on Monday, which is the reserved day for the final.

Even though the chances of rain have reduced from 95% to 75%, the chances of rain between 7pm to 11pm on Sunday are still 65%.

The ICC has also added that 10 overs per side are required to constitute a match in the knockout stage and every effort will be taken to complete the match on the scheduled day.