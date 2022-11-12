 
Showbiz
Saturday Nov 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Jaya Bachchan recalls facing tough time on outdoor shoots during periods

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 12, 2022

Jaya Bachchan recalls facing tough time on outdoor shoots during periods
Jaya Bachchan recalls facing tough time on outdoor shoots during periods

Jaya Bachchan has recently talked about her “first-period” experience during outdoor shooting when she was young at the time.

“‘It was awkward and embarrassing,” she revealed while speaking to her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on her podcast What The Hell Navya.

The recent episode, Biology: Blessed But Biased, dealt with taboo topic known as menstrual health where Navya questioned her grandmother and mother Shweta Bachchan about her periods experiences.

Reflecting on those days, Jaya shared, “When we used to do outdoors, we had no (vanity) vans, you had to change behind bushes. There were not even enough toilets.”

“You would carry plastic bags, so that you could discard them, keep them in a basket, take them home, and then get rid of them,” explained the Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham actress.

Jaya also revealed that she would carry four to five sanitary towels with her at the time.

“And then you didn’t have the kind of sanitary towels that you have today, you just stick it on. You had to make a belt with two ends, towels only had loops, to tie tape to it. It was really bad,” she added.

Earlier, Jaya also commented that she had no problem if her granddaughter Navya would have a child out of wedlock. 

More From Showbiz:

Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani finally has a release date: Deets inside

Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani finally has a release date: Deets inside
‘I wanted to make an impact with my song’: Bilal Saeed about his new song The Umbrella

‘I wanted to make an impact with my song’: Bilal Saeed about his new song The Umbrella

Akshay Kumar reveals the reason why he opted out of Hera Pheri 3

Akshay Kumar reveals the reason why he opted out of Hera Pheri 3
Shah Rukh Khan shares why he believes his upcoming movies will be ‘superhit’

Shah Rukh Khan shares why he believes his upcoming movies will be ‘superhit’
New mom Bipasha Basu reveals her baby's name: 'Blessed'

New mom Bipasha Basu reveals her baby's name: 'Blessed'
Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover blessed with a 'baby girl': Report

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover blessed with a 'baby girl': Report
Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' collects INR 1 crore on Day 7

Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' collects INR 1 crore on Day 7
Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' to end its theatrical run soon

Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' to end its theatrical run soon
Radhika Apte says she never underwent any surgeries

Radhika Apte says she never underwent any surgeries
Kangana Ranaut says ‘dumb Instagram is all about pictures’

Kangana Ranaut says ‘dumb Instagram is all about pictures’
Salman Khan confirms a film with Sooraj Barjatiya

Salman Khan confirms a film with Sooraj Barjatiya
Ayan Mukerji speaks of hurdles he faced during the shoot of Brahmastra climax

Ayan Mukerji speaks of hurdles he faced during the shoot of Brahmastra climax