Jaya Bachchan recalls facing tough time on outdoor shoots during periods

Jaya Bachchan has recently talked about her “first-period” experience during outdoor shooting when she was young at the time.



“‘It was awkward and embarrassing,” she revealed while speaking to her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on her podcast What The Hell Navya.

The recent episode, Biology: Blessed But Biased, dealt with taboo topic known as menstrual health where Navya questioned her grandmother and mother Shweta Bachchan about her periods experiences.

Reflecting on those days, Jaya shared, “When we used to do outdoors, we had no (vanity) vans, you had to change behind bushes. There were not even enough toilets.”

“You would carry plastic bags, so that you could discard them, keep them in a basket, take them home, and then get rid of them,” explained the Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham actress.

Jaya also revealed that she would carry four to five sanitary towels with her at the time.

“And then you didn’t have the kind of sanitary towels that you have today, you just stick it on. You had to make a belt with two ends, towels only had loops, to tie tape to it. It was really bad,” she added.

Earlier, Jaya also commented that she had no problem if her granddaughter Navya would have a child out of wedlock.