Akshay Kumar says son Aarav is not interested in films

Akshay Kumar talked about his son Aarav on the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022's last day on Saturday and shared that he is not interested in films; rather, he wants to be a fashion designer, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Akshay shared that he tries to make his son watch films but he doesn't show any interest in it. His son, Aarav, is more inclined towards his studies and fashion design.

Akshay said, "I was just thinking about how different it is in my home. I want to show my son films, I want to tell him about films, he doesn't want to see films. I want to put him into all that but he just doesn't want to see anything, he just wants to do his work."

He further added, "He wants to study or do his fashion designing. So there are two ways of doing it: one, you keep it hidden or you give them so much that they don't want to do it.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay was last seen in Ram Setu.