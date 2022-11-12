 
Showbiz
Saturday Nov 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' off the mark with a decent opening day collection

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 12, 2022

Amitabh Bachchans Uunchai off the mark with a decent opening day collection

Amitabh Bachchan's recently released film Uunchai gets off the mark with a decent start at the box office as the film collected INR 1.8 crore at the box office on the first day of its theatrical release, as reported by IndiaToday.

As per reports, the film collected INR 1.8 crore on its first day in theatres. With no competition from any Hindi film at the box office, Uunchai performed well on its first day despite releasing it on limited screens.

Considering the current numbers and positive reviews coming from the film, Uunchai is expected to further experience growth in its business in the coming days. Moreover, the film should also experience an increase in its business in the coming days as screening is limited to the first week only.

Sooraj Barjatiya's directorial Uunchai will release in theatres on November 11 and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Danny Denzongpa in the lead roles.

